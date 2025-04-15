Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

