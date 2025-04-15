Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

