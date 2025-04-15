Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Posts Earnings Results

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Security Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SCYT remained flat at $79.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. Security Bancorp has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

