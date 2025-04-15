Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on April 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Capital One Financial stock on March 19th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 421,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

