Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of ST opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 103,897 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

