Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

RNO stock traded up GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.03 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,681,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. Renold has a 12 month low of GBX 35.19 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.33 ($0.87). The firm has a market cap of £113.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

