Short Interest in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Drops By 98.4%

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CANQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 1,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

