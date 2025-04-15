Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Increases By 254.8%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Centrica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

