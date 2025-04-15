Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Expands By 300.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

