Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 74.5%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.55.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
