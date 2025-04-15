Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 74.5%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

