Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Rises By 3,533.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Funding Circle stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.