Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Rises By 3,533.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Funding Circle stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
Funding Circle Company Profile
