Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Declines By 84.6%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GCTK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 610,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.02. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GlucoTrack stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 10.63% of GlucoTrack at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

