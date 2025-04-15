Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 98.0%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

