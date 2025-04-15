Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Rises By 138.2%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Monday.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Up 5.0 %

About Heidelberg Materials

Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $198.19.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

