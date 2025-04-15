Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 73.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

