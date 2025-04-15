Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 73.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
