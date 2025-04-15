Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 149.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $18,745,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 74,403 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BTO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 33,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

