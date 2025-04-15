Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Drops By 95.2%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 20,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,291. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

