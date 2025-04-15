Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Declines By 72.0%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $8.89.
