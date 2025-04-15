Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Declines By 72.0%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.