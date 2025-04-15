Short Interest in lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Drops By 85.7%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Price Performance
LSMNF remained flat at C$23.85 on Tuesday. lastminute.com has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.85.
About lastminute.com
