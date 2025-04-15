Short Interest in lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Drops By 85.7%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

LSMNF remained flat at C$23.85 on Tuesday. lastminute.com has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.85.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

About lastminute.com

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.