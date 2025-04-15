Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Grows By 198.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the March 15th total of 154,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 187,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

