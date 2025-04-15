Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreases By 85.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lonza Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 376,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lonza Group has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.29.
Lonza Group Company Profile
