Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreases By 85.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 376,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lonza Group has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.29.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

