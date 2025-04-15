Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Rises By 171.3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of MITQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 437,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,427. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

