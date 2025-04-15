Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Rises By 171.3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of MITQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 437,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,427. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
About Moving iMage Technologies
