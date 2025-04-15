Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Grows By 221.3%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QYLG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.