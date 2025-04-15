Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Grows By 190.8%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 190.8% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $247,619.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,143,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,553,473.32. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 447,785 shares of company stock worth $5,438,521 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 124,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

