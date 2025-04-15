Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expands By 164.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 164.1% from the March 15th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH remained flat at $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

