Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 87.4%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 147,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.