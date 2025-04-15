Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 87.4%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 147,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
