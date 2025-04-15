Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Increases By 585.0%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSWGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABSW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.