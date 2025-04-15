Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Increases By 585.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SABSW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
