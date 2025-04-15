Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 60.9%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,491.0 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
