Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 60.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

