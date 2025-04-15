Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 60.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Silicom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
