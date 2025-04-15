Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Drops By 97.0%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY remained flat at $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.15. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

