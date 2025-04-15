Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Increases By 152.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the March 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TCBIO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

