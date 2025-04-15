Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Increases By 140.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Down 20.7 %
OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
