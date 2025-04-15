Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 89.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

HYZD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 184,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,963. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.