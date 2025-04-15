Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 89.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
HYZD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 184,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,963. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.