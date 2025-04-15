SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.70. SI-BONE shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 11,236 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $557.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $96,644. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

