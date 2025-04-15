Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0030

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $168.95 million and $17.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,956.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00381081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00253305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00017762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 60,117,855,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

