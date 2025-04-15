Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

