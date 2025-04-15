Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Simon Property Group stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. 483,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

