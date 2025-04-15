Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.58% of Sinclair worth $59,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sinclair by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 30,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $426,870.64. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 728,986 shares in the company, valued at $10,271,412.74. This represents a 4.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392 in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Up 5.3 %

SBGI stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $957.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.29. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.