Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,300 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 74,612,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,200.2 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Featured Stories

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

