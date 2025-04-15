Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,300 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 74,612,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,200.2 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
