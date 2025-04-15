Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,674,800 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the March 15th total of 5,715,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock remained flat at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.