Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Skinvisible Stock Up 51.2 %
SKVI stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Skinvisible has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
Skinvisible Company Profile
