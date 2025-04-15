Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Skinvisible Stock Up 51.2 %

SKVI stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Skinvisible has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

