SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Stephens

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 150.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 354,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

