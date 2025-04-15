Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SLRK stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Solera National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $10.61.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

