Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 399.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,419 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

