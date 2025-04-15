SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after buying an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.