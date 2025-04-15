SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after buying an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
