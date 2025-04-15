Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

