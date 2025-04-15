Spire Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average volume of 1,369 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spire Global from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spire Global

Spire Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SPIR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 328,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,511,328.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,694,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Spire Global by 45.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 76,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire Global by 53.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 148,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $392,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.