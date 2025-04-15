St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 28.40

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 136.7% increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STJ opened at GBX 890.20 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -746.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 901.03. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 393.60 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($15.22).

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current year.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Rooney Anand purchased 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £108,452.88 ($143,002.22). Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

