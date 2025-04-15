Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 99,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,859,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

