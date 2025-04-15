Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 722.9% in March

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 722.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Starbox Group Trading Up 9.2 %
Starbox Group stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $546.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.
