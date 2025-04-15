Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 722.9% in March

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 722.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Starbox Group Trading Up 9.2 %

Starbox Group stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $546.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.